Tottenham Join Liverpool & Barcelona in Race for Wantaway Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur are the latest team to express an interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has rejected the French club's offers of a new deal - including a package worth €138,000 per week - leaving him free to discuss a new contract with any interested overseas teams in January.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Tottenham's interest comes from the Daily Mirror, who claim that Mauricio Pochettino's side have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in the race for Rabiot.

The report also states that Paris Saint-Germain have now accepted that they will be losing Rabiot, but manager Thomas Tuchel has publicly praised the midfielder and admitted he is very keen for the 23-year-old to remain at the club.

Tuchel told French outlet RMC: "I love working with Adrien. He had a difficult situation when he missed the World Cup but his effort has been at a maximum.

"He has great potential after being trained at this club.

"He is essential for our approach. It is very important to have footballers of this nature. I love working with him and I have no influence on the rest [of the contract negotiations]."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Rabiot is believed to have expressed his desire to leave the club ahead of Tuchel's arrival this summer, despite emerging as a key player for the team. He has been a first team regular since making his debut in 2012, making an impressive 217 appearances for the French giants.

He is a versatile midfielder who is comfortable in any area of the field. He is capable of using his impressive physicality to disrupt any opposition attacks, but also boasts the technical ability to be a real danger for his side when in possession.