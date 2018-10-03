Tottenham Starlet Luke Amos Set for Season on the Sidelines After Reportedly Suffering Knee Injury

By 90Min
October 03, 2018

Tottenham were dealt a major blow this week, after it was reported that midfielder Luke Amos will miss the entire season with a knee ligament injury. 

The 21-year-old recently made his Premier League debut for the London club when Mauricio Pochettino brought him on as a late substitute during the opening day win at Newcastle. 

A reliable Spurs insider delivered the devastating and heartbreaking news on their Twitter account, as reported by ThisIsFutbol

It will be a major setback for London-born Amos, who was looking to make a first-team breakthrough this season after a number of recent loan spells. 

Amos represented League Two outfit Stevenage on 16 occasions during the previous campaign, helping them secure their status in the fourth-tier of English football. 

Before that, the former England Under-18 international had a brief spell at Southend United, but it was his performances during pre-season that caught the eye of his coaches. 

Now, Amos will have to watch on from the sidelines as Tottenham host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

Pochettino will be without a number of key players with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, and Jan Vertonghen all set to miss out. The Wembley-based club will be searching for their first points in Europe this season after suffering a late defeat at Inter on the opening night of the competition. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)