Tottenham Starlet Luke Amos Set for Season on the Sidelines After Reportedly Suffering Knee Injury

Tottenham were dealt a major blow this week, after it was reported that midfielder Luke Amos will miss the entire season with a knee ligament injury.

The 21-year-old recently made his Premier League debut for the London club when Mauricio Pochettino brought him on as a late substitute during the opening day win at Newcastle.

#thfc In Another Injury blow for Pochettino Luke Amos has suffered

Knee ligament damage and will be out for the entire season.

It will be a major setback for London-born Amos, who was looking to make a first-team breakthrough this season after a number of recent loan spells.

Amos represented League Two outfit Stevenage on 16 occasions during the previous campaign, helping them secure their status in the fourth-tier of English football.

Before that, the former England Under-18 international had a brief spell at Southend United, but it was his performances during pre-season that caught the eye of his coaches.

Now, Amos will have to watch on from the sidelines as Tottenham host Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Pochettino will be without a number of key players with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, and Jan Vertonghen all set to miss out. The Wembley-based club will be searching for their first points in Europe this season after suffering a late defeat at Inter on the opening night of the competition.