Watford Target Joao Pedro Set for Medical Following Transfer Approval From English FA

Watford will go ahead with their rumoured move for Fluminense forward João Pedro after being given the all clear from the Football Association, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the latest in the production line of young talents to come out of Brazil in recent years, and looks set to follow in the footsteps of former Fluminense star Richarlison by completing a move to Vicarage Road.

Fluminense on the verge of selling U17 forward João Pedro to Watford, he will only move in 2020 if this negotiation progresses. pic.twitter.com/yB4bBGa3jU — Faisal Caesar (@faisalyorker2) September 19, 2018

It was reported two weeks ago that Watford had agreed to a deal in principle that would see the young striker join the club in 2020 after Fluminense's president Pedro Abad travelled to London to formalise the transfer.

Brazilian outlet Globoesporte have since offered another update on the transfer by claiming that the English Football Association have told Watford they can go ahead with the move despite Pedro's age initially proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations.

The forward will now undergo a medical in Rio de Janeiro before Watford and Fluminense iron out the last remaining details of the transfer.

Watford have invested heavily in their recruitment in recent years in an attempt to land players who could one day be among the best in the world ahead of European football's biggest clubs.

The Hornets were able to muscle their way ahead of Juventus and Valencia to sign Serbian forward Filip Stuparević (18), while similar stories can also be found with the signing of Pontus Dahlberg (19) and Juan "Cucho" Hernández (19).

The latter, currently out on loan with SD Huesca in Spain, is yet to make an appearance for Watford but he has been included in Colombia's most recent international squad after emerging as one of the country's brightest attacking talents. Cucho is seen as the heir to Radamel Falcao for Los Cafeteros.