Zinedine Zidane Reveals Dream Management Destination in a Blow to Manchester United

October 03, 2018

Zinedine Zidane has his heart set on making a return to Juventus, this time as a manager, in a blow to any hopes Manchester United may have had of luring him to Old Trafford, according to reports from France. 

With Zidane out of a job after walking away from Real Madrid at the end of last season and Jose Mourinho hitting turbulent times at United, the Frenchman has been strongly linked with taking over at Old Trafford. 

An opening seven games which returned just 10 points has seen Mourinho guide the Red Devils to their worst league start for 29-years, ensuring title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool are already seemingly out of sight with each only having dropped two points thus far. 

With pressure mounting on Mourinho to turn things around, Zidane has been a leading candidate to take over having confidently managed big-name players as well having secured three consecutive Champions League titles in his first job in senior management with Real

However, according to Le Parisien, Zidane only has eyes for a reunion with Juventus - the club he spent five trophy-laden years with prior to joining Real Madrid during his playing years, as he is wary of taking over at a struggling club which could tarnish his reputation. 

The report also claims Zidane, 46, has failed to even mention the possibility of joining United to his closest relatives, where his inability to speak English is another contributing factor to his apparent disinterest. 

With the words seemingly not coming straight from his mouth there is no doubt Zidane will 
continue to be linked with a move to Old Trafford, along with a plethora of other managers, should Mourinho continue his downward spiral at the helm. 

