AC Milan squeaked out a narrow win in its Europa League opener, and the challenge gets a bit tougher for its second match of the competition.

The Italian side faces Greek power Olympiakos on Thursday, looking to make it two wins in two matches after a 1-0 triumph at Luxembourg upstart F91 Dudelange a couple of weeks ago. AC Milan hasn't gotten off to the smoothest start to its 2018-19 campaign despite another summer overhaul that saw the club land the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Diego Laxalt and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Olympiakos, meanwhile, played Real Betis to a scoreless draw in their group opener and finds itself in a five-team cluster atop the Greek Super League through the opening five matches of the season.

