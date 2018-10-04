Arsenal Fans Call for Reserve Defender to Be Given a Start in the Europa League

Arsenal fans are calling for Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac to be given a start in the Gunners' Europa League match away at Qarabag on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old left-back signed for Arsenal in the summer of 2017 on a free transfer. Kolasinac won over Arsenal fans early on in his career when he scored on his debut in the Community Shield against Chelsea.

However, the former Schalke full-back has had an injury-plagued career and this has continued during his time at Arsenal. Kolasinac is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League side this year but was an unused sub against both Brentford and Watford . That said, fans are desperate to see the man affectionately known as 'The Tank' back in an Arsenal shirt.

One Arsenal player who won't feature in Azerbaijan is Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Political tensions between Azerbaijan and Mkhitaryan's native Armenia mean that the Arsenal hierarchy has taken the decision for Mkhitaryan to not travel with the side due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Kolasinac will be hoping to make his first start for the Gunners this season. Nacho Monreal has been a consistent performer for Arsenal at left-back this season, but could be rested for Arsenal's fixture against Qarabag. Therefore, Kolasinac could easily slot into his place.



A good performance by the Bosnian international could give manager Unai Emery a real headache over who to pick in the left-back position. Whereas Monreal is steady in defence, Kolasinac is far more attacking and also has an explosive shot in his locker.

The priority for Kolasinac and Arsenal is for him to get a first start under his belt and to get all three points in their visit to Azerbaijan.