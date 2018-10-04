Arsenal Leave Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Home Due to Diplomatic Tensions Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Arsenal have defended their decision to leave Henrikh Mkhitaryan at home for their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash against Qarabag FK, as the Armenian would require a special visa to enter Baku. 

The Daily Mail reports that due to diplomatic tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Arsenal would need to apply for a special visa for the 29-year-old to take part in the game. 

Qarabag manager Gurban Gurbanov has claimed that the Gunners were "afraid" of bringing the former Borussia Dortmund man into Azerbaijan's capital. 

He said: "Arsenal tried to save this player but it is not a matter for us if he is coming or not. 

‘If Henrikh Mkhitaryan would come to Azerbaijan it is not the first time — until now a lot of Armenian sportsmen came to Azerbaijan but it is the choice of Arsenal that they didn’t send him. 

"Arsenal may be afraid that in front of 60,000 Azerbaijani fans, Mkhitaryan has some pressure and that is why they didn’t send Mkhitaryan."

Mkhitaryan did not travel to Azerbaijan to face Gabala back in 2015 during his time with Dortmund, despite being told by UEFA that he would get a visa. 

However, Arsenal insist that it was their decision to leave the attacking midfielder in north London. 

Gunners' boss Unai Emery remarked on the absence of his midfielder, saying: "He cannot travel here. My work is football. I respect each person, I respect each culture, I respect each country. But I don’t know each situation in every country. For me, he cannot play.

"We are here, the players with the best mentality and preparation and possibility to play."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 2019 Europa League finals are also set to be held in Azerbaijan, but Emery was coy when asked if Mkhitaryan would make the trip should Arsenal make it that far in the competition. 

The Spaniard added: "It's a long time for us to arrive at the final. We are working to prepare for the next matches."

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also miss the trip due to illness, whilst contract misfit Aaron Ramsey will sit out the game as he is with his heavily pregnant wife. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)