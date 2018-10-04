'Best Player This Season': West Ham Fans Rave Over Summer Signing After Recent Performances

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

After a string of fine performances, one of West Ham's new summer signings has started to earn himself a reputation as a firm fan favourite.   

On top of bringing in former Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, the London club have also acquired the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Lucas Perez, Fabián Balbuena...the list goes on like a FIFA career mode gone silly. 

But, as some of these players only just now begin to find their feet, one signing in particular has been singled out after a strong start to the season: Lukasz Fabianski. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Coming a long way from those shaky days as an Arsenal backup, the once cruelly nicknamed 'Flappyanski' steadied his form after moving to Swansea back in 2014. And although the Welsh side were relegated last season, it was clear that Fabianski was one of the few regular performers in that team.


Anyone who's been following Premier League football for the last few seasons ought to know that the Pole has become one of the more dependable players in the division. Since earning his move to West Ham this summer, the shot stopper has started every league game and has yet to disappoint.  


Here's what some fans have been saying:


Twitter Ads info and privacy 


One save in particular, against Marouane Fellaini in West Ham's 3-1 defeat of Manchester United got the tongues wagging. 

The Polish stopper has already stated his ambition to make the London Stadium a 'fortress' this season and combining his performances between the sticks with this desire will undoubtedly endear himself to the Hammers' faithful even more.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)