'Best Player This Season': West Ham Fans Rave Over Summer Signing After Recent Performances

After a string of fine performances, one of West Ham's new summer signings has started to earn himself a reputation as a firm fan favourite.

On top of bringing in former Premier League winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, the London club have also acquired the likes of Felipe Anderson, Andriy Yarmolenko, Issa Diop, Jack Wilshere, Lucas Perez, Fabián Balbuena...the list goes on like a FIFA career mode gone silly.

But, as some of these players only just now begin to find their feet, one signing in particular has been singled out after a strong start to the season: Lukasz Fabianski.

Coming a long way from those shaky days as an Arsenal backup, the once cruelly nicknamed 'Flappyanski' steadied his form after moving to Swansea back in 2014. And although the Welsh side were relegated last season, it was clear that Fabianski was one of the few regular performers in that team.





Anyone who's been following Premier League football for the last few seasons ought to know that the Pole has become one of the more dependable players in the division. Since earning his move to West Ham this summer, the shot stopper has started every league game and has yet to disappoint.





Here's what some fans have been saying:

• Best Player This Season - Fabianski

• Best Goal This Season - Yarmo vs Everton or Felipe vs Utd can't decide

• Best Signing This Season - Fabianski

• Best Result This Season - West Ham 3-1 Man United https://t.co/Ina8BjKfZk — miles (@miIeswhu) October 3, 2018



Best player so far, for me, is Fabianski- looks a steal at £8m and impresses week in, week out. Hopefully. Regular fixture in the team for many seasons to come. Diop and Arnautovic very close second for player of the first two months. — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) October 2, 2018





Fabianski has been out best player so far this season so I am not too worried. Hart needed a permanent move — CresswellsMagicHat (@Cressysmagichat) October 1, 2018

One save in particular, against Marouane Fellaini in West Ham's 3-1 defeat of Manchester United got the tongues wagging.

Fabianski, take a bow! Lukasz gets down low to deny Fellaini's header, which looked a certain goal.



Unbelievable save!#WHUMUN 2-0 (64) — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 29, 2018

The Polish stopper has already stated his ambition to make the London Stadium a 'fortress' this season and combining his performances between the sticks with this desire will undoubtedly endear himself to the Hammers' faithful even more.