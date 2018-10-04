BREAKING: Ronaldo Won't Play in Portugal's Next Four Games Amidst Rape Allegations

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and as a result, will miss some time on the field.

Ronaldo has been left off the roster for Portugal's next four games, including matches against Poland and Scotland, as he is currently facing rape allegations.

The allegations stem from an incident in Las Vegas back in 2009, in which Kathryn Mayorga claimed Ronaldo sexually assaulted her in a penthouse suite. Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Stovall, said that his client is still undergoing "active therapy" to emotionally cope from the ordeal. When approached with those allegations, Ronaldo vehemently denied them.

Ronaldo will miss the Oct. 11 UEFA Nations League game against Poland, as well as a friendly match against Scotland three days later. Portugal coach Fernando Santos also ruled Ronaldo out for November matchups against Italy and Poland, but did not say that decision was due to the ongoing investigation.

"[Federation] president Fernando Gomes and I spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo and we considered it best for the player not to be included in this and November's call-ups," said Santos in a news conference on Thursday via ESPN. 

"I personally always support my players, and this is not even a question of solidarity, but I believe what the player said publicly. He considers rape to be an abominable crime and clearly reaffirms that he is innocent of what he is being accused of. I know Cristiano well and I fully believe he would not commit a crime like that."

With the investigation ongoing, do not expect Ronaldo to participate on the pitch for Portugal any time soon.

