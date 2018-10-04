Chelsea looks to make it two wins in two matches in the Europa League when it hosts Hungarian upstart Vidi at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over PAOK in their opener in Greece and remain the heavy favorite to win the group. Chelsea has enjoyed early life under new manager Maurizio Sarri, going unbeaten in all competitions since losing to Manchester City in the Community Shield nine matches ago.

Vidi currently sits third in Hungary's top flight and fell to BATE Borisov 2-0 at home in their group opener.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match with a subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.