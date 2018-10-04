Claude Puel Reveals Extent of Demarai Gray's Injury Following Carabao Cup Clash With Wolves

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has revealed that the extent of Demarai Gray's injury is not as bad as first feared after the winger was stretched off with an oxygen mask following the Carabao Cup victory at Wolves last week.

The 22-year-old is reported to be recovering well following his ankle injury but will still miss this weekend's Premier League match against Everton after initially being ruled out for months over fears he suffered a broken leg.

Scans have now confirmed the youngster suffered a sprain rather than anything more serious and is expected to be sidelined for around three to six weeks rather than months as initially feared.

Leicester fans looked on nervously as Gray required oxygen and left the pitch on a stretcher with his leg in a brace after rolling his left ankle. It appeared the winger's studs caught in the turf whilst tackling Ryan Bennett.

Foxes boss Claude Puel gave further news on midfielder Matty James, who is also unavailable for the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium this weekend.

“James is not available and not match fit,” said Puel. “Demarai Gray also, but he has improved. I think in a few days he will start running," added the Foxes boss as reported in Leicestershire Live.

Gray’s injury came just after he earned his first call-up to the senior England squad for the friendly against Switzerland after a successful start to the season.