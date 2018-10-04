Dani Carvajal to Miss Spain's International Fixtures as Muscle Injury is Confirmed by Madrid

Real Madrid have confirmed that full-back Dani Carvajal is carrying a muscle injury, after he was made to come off during their 1-0 loss to Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Champions League this week.

The 26-year-old Spaniard started the match for Real on Tuesday but was forced to exit the match in the 43rd minute.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

The Champions League holders have now released an update on the defender's status.

"After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg," the Spanish club announced via their official website on Thursday. The player’s situation will continue to be monitored."

Carvajal will be absent when Madrid line up against Alaves on the weekend and he has also been left out of the latest Spain squad, with matches against Wales and England coming up in the next international break.

Madrid, meanwhile, have gotten off to their worst start in recent history in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and things haven't been helped by their growing injury list either.