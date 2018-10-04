Dani Carvajal to Miss Spain's International Fixtures as Muscle Injury is Confirmed by Madrid

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Real Madrid have confirmed that full-back Dani Carvajal is carrying a muscle injury, after he was made to come off during their 1-0 loss to Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Champions League this week.

The 26-year-old Spaniard started the match for Real on Tuesday but was forced to exit the match in the 43rd minute.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

The Champions League holders have now released an update on the defender's status.

"After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Sanitas medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg," the Spanish club announced via their official website on Thursday. The player’s situation will continue to be monitored."

Carvajal will be absent when Madrid line up against Alaves on the weekend and he has also been left out of the latest Spain squad, with matches against Wales and England coming up in the next international break.

Madrid, meanwhile, have gotten off to their worst start in recent history in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, and things haven't been helped by their growing injury list either.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)