Diego Simeone Hails Antoine Griezmann as the 'Best Player in the World' After Club Brugge Victory

October 04, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hailed top striker Antoine Griezmann as 'the best player in the world' after his inspirational performance in Atleti's hard fought victory over Belgian champions Club Brugge.

Atleti ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end over a resilient Club Brugge side, who fought Atleti right up until the final minute of the game. Koke scored the decisive goal in Madrid, after a brace of goals from Griezmann came on either side of a wonder strike from young Brugge winger Arnaut Danjuma.

"I said it last season and I'll say it again - Griezmann is the best player in the world," Simeone said after the match, as quoted by Four Four Two 


"He won the Europa League, World Cup, Super Cup and finished second in a league with Barcelona and Real Madrid. He is in the place he wants to be. He chose to stay at Atletico and these are the consequences. He is enjoying a very important moment in his career."

Atletico failed to progress from the Champions League group stages last season, but did go on to win the Europa League, followed up by a 4-2 UEFA European Super Cup victory over city rivals Real Madrid in August.

Victory over Brugge ensured Atletico maximum points from their two Champions league fixtures, ahead of a crucial double-header against Borussia Dortmund. They will hope to continue their good form in La Liga as well, when they take on the surprisingly high-flying Real Betis on Sunday .

