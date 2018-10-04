England Manager Gareth Southgate Set to Sign New Four-Year Contract on Thursday

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Gareth Southgate will officially sign a new four-year England contract on Thursday, keeping him as manager of the Three Lions until after the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate has been in discussions about a new contract for several weeks and the Mirror understands that he has agreed a two-year extension which will see his yearly salary rise to £2.5m.

This new contract is set to be announced at an England press conference which will also see Southgate name his squad for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Spain.

Southgate faces a few injury concerns, with Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard both unlikely to be selected at the request of their clubs.

The Daily Mail reports that Southgate has been studying for an elite coaching qualification on a course run by UK Sport, and fellow students will be in the room when he names his squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The renewal of Southgate's contract is a major boost to England as they look to build on their excellent World Cup performance. They reached the semi finals in Russia, the first time an England side had done so in 28 years.

England have a chance for revenge next week as they face Croatia, the side who eliminated them from the World Cup, in Rijeka. They then play Spain in Seville four days later.

Luis Enrique's team beat England 2-1 at Wembley in their Nations League opener last month, before thrashing Croatia 6-0 to go six points clear in the group.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)