England Manager Gareth Southgate Set to Sign New Four-Year Contract on Thursday

Gareth Southgate will officially sign a new four-year England contract on Thursday, keeping him as manager of the Three Lions until after the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate has been in discussions about a new contract for several weeks and the Mirror understands that he has agreed a two-year extension which will see his yearly salary rise to £2.5m.

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate verbally agrees new contract to remain as England manager until 2022, Sky sources understand. pic.twitter.com/cBpdnZQPNw — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 3, 2018

This new contract is set to be announced at an England press conference which will also see Southgate name his squad for England's upcoming UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Spain.

Southgate faces a few injury concerns, with Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard both unlikely to be selected at the request of their clubs.

The Daily Mail reports that Southgate has been studying for an elite coaching qualification on a course run by UK Sport, and fellow students will be in the room when he names his squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The renewal of Southgate's contract is a major boost to England as they look to build on their excellent World Cup performance. They reached the semi finals in Russia, the first time an England side had done so in 28 years.

England have a chance for revenge next week as they face Croatia, the side who eliminated them from the World Cup, in Rijeka. They then play Spain in Seville four days later.

Luis Enrique's team beat England 2-1 at Wembley in their Nations League opener last month, before thrashing Croatia 6-0 to go six points clear in the group.