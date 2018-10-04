Exciting Liverpool Prospect Limps Out of Youth League Clash With Napoli

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Dutch winger Bobby Adekanye limped out of Liverpool's UEFA Youth League draw with Napoli on Wednesday, before the senior side was beaten by the same opposition in Italy. 

Adekanye had given the young Liverpool side the lead in Naples earlier in the match with a well-taken finish, but his contribution was cut short when Barry Lewtas was forced to replace the 19-year-old with Luis Longstaff. 

There was controversy over Napoli's late equaliser due to two balls being in play, but Liverpool return from Italy with a hard-earned point and turn their concerns to the welfare of Adekanye. 

Possessing both pace and power, Adekanye is a hot prospect at Anfield. With no word as of yet on the extent of his injury, they will be hoping that it will not keep him out action for too long, particularly with another talented youngster, Rhian Brewster, also currently absent through injury. 

It was also a difficult night in Naples for the senior Liverpool team who, after a performance that failed to meet the high standards that they have set over the last 18 months, came away from the Stadio San Paolo empty-handed. 

It looked as though Jurgen Klopp's team were going to hold out for a goalless draw against the Serie A side, but a late Lorenzo Insigne strike saw last season's finalists beaten on the continent for the first time this season.

