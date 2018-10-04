EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pires Tips Arsenal for Silverware This Season Under Unai Emery's Tutelage

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Robert Pires has tipped his former side Arsenal for a taste of silverware this season in Unai Emery's debut season in England, citing the Spaniard's fresh ideas and philosophy as a key factor. 

Speaking exclusively to 90min thanks to Enterprise UK, the legendary Frenchman revealed that he is confident of the Gunners having a successful season under Emery, whilst calling for patience from the Emirates faithful. 

Pires said: "I think the most important thing when you play for a club like Arsenal is to try and fight for the title. 

"Of course it will be very difficult because you have Manchester CityChelsea and Liverpool, but I think Arsenal have very good potential to win something at the end of the season." 

The World Cup winner added: "I think the most important thing for the fans is to be patient with the new era at Arsenal, because we’ve changed everything. 

"It is not the same manager. Unai Emery brings a new style of football, a new philosophy. At the moment, everything is good."

The former Invincible also spoke about the gap in quality between Paris Saint-Germain and the rest of Ligue 1, as well as stating what he feels needs to happen if Le Parisians are to improve in Europe. 

The 44-year-old continued: "I think for PSG it is very difficult, because (in Ligue 1) there is no team that can compete with them. 

"When PSG play in the Champions League, it’s totally different because its not the same football. If they want to compete in the Champions League, they need more competition in Ligue 1."

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Pires, who won the FWA Footballer of the Year award in 2002, also gave his opinion on the potential of the France national team, whilst expressing happiness for former teammate Didier Deschamps. 

He said: "I enjoyed the last World Cup. I'm very happy and very proud of this team, especially the manager. 20 years ago, he lifted the trophy as captain, and now he has as the manager. 

Image by Jack Gallagher

"The squad is very good. It’s a very young team, so that’s why I think the future of the national team is very good."

Robert Pires is working with UEFA Europa League partner Enterprise Rent-A-Car on their legendary Journeys campaign. To discover more and to enjoy special rates across Europe, visit www.enterprise.co.uk

