Former Arsenal Star Robert Pires Applauds Early Performances of 'Warrior' Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira has been praised by former Arsenal and France midfielder, Robert Pires, for his performances since his move to the Premier League from Sampdoria in the summer, referring to him as a 'warrior'.

Despite starting the season on the bench for Arsenal, Torreira is slowly establishing himself in the centre of the Gunners' midfielder, leading Pires to exclaim that he "love[s] Lucas Torreira".

Otra victoria en casa. ➕3️⃣💪🏻



Another victory at home.

Other three points more#ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/GazyodktMg — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) September 24, 2018

In an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Pires explained the most admirable qualities of the 22-year-old, who many hope can play a huge role in making Arsenal a force to be reckoned with once again.

He said: "He likes to fight a good fight with the other players and technically he's very good. He has good ability with the ball, good vision and now I understand why Arsenal paid a lot of money for him."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal have been accused of not having enough physicality amongst their ranks in recent years, but Pires believes that the Uruguay international has the ability to change that. "When you play in his position you need to be a warrior, and he's a warrior," he added.

Torreira joined Arsenal for £26 million during the summer, and if he can continue to provide a wall in front of the defence and allow the more attacking-minded players within the squad to express themselves, could prove to be an acute piece of business by Unai Emery.