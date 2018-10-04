Former Arsenal Star Robert Pires Applauds Early Performances of 'Warrior' Lucas Torreira

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Lucas Torreira has been praised by former Arsenal and France midfielder, Robert Pires, for his performances since his move to the Premier League from Sampdoria in the summer, referring to him as a 'warrior'. 

Despite starting the season on the bench for Arsenal, Torreira is slowly establishing himself in the centre of the Gunners' midfielder, leading Pires to exclaim that he "love[s] Lucas Torreira". 

In an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Pires explained the most admirable qualities of the 22-year-old, who many hope can play a huge role in making Arsenal a force to be reckoned with once again. 

He said: "He likes to fight a good fight with the other players and technically he's very good. He has good ability with the ball, good vision and now I understand why Arsenal paid a lot of money for him."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal have been accused of not having enough physicality amongst their ranks in recent years, but Pires believes that the Uruguay international has the ability to change that. "When you play in his position you need to be a warrior, and he's a warrior," he added.

Torreira joined Arsenal for £26 million during the summer, and if he can continue to provide a wall in front of the defence and allow the more attacking-minded players within the squad to express themselves, could prove to be an acute piece of business by Unai Emery. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)