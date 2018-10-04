Former Crystal Palace Manager Frank de Boer Jokes He Should Be the Next Manchester United Manager

Former Crystal Palace and Inter Milan manager Frank de Boer has surprised many by throwing his hat in to the ring for the Manchester United job, should Jose Mourinho be sacked.

United are currently amidst a torrid run of form, causing many to call for Mourinho to lose his job. The Red Devils were held 0-0 by Wolves at home before suffering two defeats away to Championship side Derby County in the Carabao Cup, and then away to West Ham in the Premier League.

Its time we all accepted Mourinho isnt good enough! 3 years and hundreds of millions of pounds spent, he doesnt know his best 11, still moans about not getting a few players in and most shockingly hasnt got a clearly definded system of play. ITS BEEN 3 YEARS!! #JoseOut #MUFC — Musakanya (@MusakanyaMukuka) September 24, 2018

Manchester United's latest result saw fans witness a bore draw at home to Valencia in the Champions League, and the pressure on Mourinho reach astronomical levels.

Many pundits speculate that it is only a matter of time before Mourinho is sacked, but questions are already being asked as to who the Red Devils will be able to bring in to replace him. Many are assuming former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be in the running but Frank de Boer has put the club on notice by nominating himself for the role.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

When asked as to who should be Mourinho's successor by Dutch TV station Veronica, De Boer, as quoted by Sport Witness, replied: "me". It must be said that De Boer then gave a wry smile and the audience began to laugh.

De Boer might mention himself tongue-in-cheek, but the ex-Ajax man is available following his spell at Palace. It is a shame that the 48-year-old is met with laughter when mentioned in the frame for a top job after the promising start to management he had in Holland.