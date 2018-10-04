Former Liverpool Assistant Zeljko Buvac Shortlisted to Take Over as Manager of Fenerbahce

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Former Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is in the running to be appointed as the new manager of Turkish giants Fenerbahce if the man currently in that position, Philipp Cocu, is unable to turn around the club's fortunes. 

Turkish Football cites reports from Milliyet and the Star that claim Fenerbahce are assessing their options and have drawn up a shortlist of candidates after a poor start to the Turkish Super Lig season, which has seen them drop to 14th place with just two wins from their opening seven matches. 

STR/GettyImages

Buvac has been out of work since he left Liverpool towards the end of last season in what was initially believed to be a temporary exit. 

However, with the Bosnian being linked to other jobs (including briefly Arsenal in the summer) and Pep Lijnders establishing himself as Jurgen Klopp's right-hand man, it appears certain that his exit was permanent. 

Whilst Fenerbahce would come as Buvac's first managerial position, the experience that he has of Europe's biggest competitions will appeal to those in charge of the Istanbul club, who boast the likes of ex-Premier League stars Martin Skrtel, Roberto Soldado and Islam Slimani among their ranks 

Buvac is a well-respected coach around Europe and, despite Liverpool's strong start to the campaign, some supporters of the club are questioning whether his departure from Merseyside has left an attacking void in Jurgen Klopp's tactics. 

