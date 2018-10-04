Gareth Southgate Announces England Squad as Sancho, Mount & Maddison Earn First Senior Call-Ups

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has announced his latest squad ahead of the UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Spain, with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, on-loan Derby midfielder Mason Mount and Leicester's James Maddison earning their first call-ups to the senior squad.

The England boss, who has also signed a new four-year deal to continue managing the national team through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, calls up Sancho for the first time after his impressive assist-laden cameo performances for Dortmund this season.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Mount earns a shock call after impressing on loan at Derby from Chelsea, while Maddison has been hugely impressive since moving to the King Power Stadium for a fee in the region of £20m over the summer.


They are included in a 25-man squad that will be captained by Tottenham striker Harry Kane, with the Three Lions first travelling to Rijeka to take on Croatia, before they take on Spain three days later at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettenelli retains his place in a new look, fresh faced squad, while Ross Barkley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Winks are also recalled. 

Tottenham's Dele Alli and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard miss out through injury though, with each suffering from respective hamstring and groin injuries.

David Rogers/GettyImages


Full 25-Man England Squad for Croatia & Spain Games:


Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke), Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Alex McCarthy (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Man City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Harry Maguire (Leicester), John Stones (Man City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), James Tarkowski (Burnley)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Derby), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

England come into the games having lost their opening UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain at Wembley, though they did defeat Switzerland days later in a friendly at the King Power Stadium, thanks to Marcus Rashford's goal.

