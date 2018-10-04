Gareth Southgate Signs New England Contract Through 2022 World Cup

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract keeping him in charge of the national team until after the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate's new deal extends his current agreement by two years and will come with a salary increase taking his earnings to £2.5m a year.

This contract is a reward for Southgate's excellent work in leading England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup. The Three Lions even won a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time ever as they went further than any other England side since 1990.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the national team through the next two major tournaments,” said Southgate in an official statement after signing his new deal.

"The job remains an incredible privilege and a true honor. Experiencing at first-hand how the nation united behind the team this summer was something special and it will be great to see how far this young squad can go in the years to come."

Southgate has named his squad for England's UEFA Nations League doubleheader next week, with Leicester's James Maddison getting his first call-up and 18-year-old rising star Jadon Sancho getting called as well. 

The Three Lions face Croatia in Rijeka on October 11 and Spain in Seville four days later.

