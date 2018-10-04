'He Always Shows Up': Ernesto Valverde Lauds Lionel Messi Performance After Win Over Spurs

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Ernesto Valverde eulogised about Lionel Messi after the Barcelona talisman took his Champions League goal tally to five in two games with a brace against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.

Barcelona won the match 4-2 and Messi gave arguably his best ever performance on English soil, playing a part in all four goals and also hitting the frame of Hugo Lloris' goal twice.

The victory ended a three-game winless run for Barcelona and Valverde praised Messi for the influence he exerted over the match.

"He came here after scoring a hat-trick against PSV and now he's scored two goals again," said Valverde, quoted by Sport. "Messi always shows up. He was unfortunate to hit the post twice. He's happy and that's what is important to us."

Assessing the match as a whole, Valverde said that the high tempo was something he had anticipated and suggested that Barcelona should have put the game to bed before Tottenham got back into it.

"It was a very intensive match. We expected that, but it was more intensive than I'd originally thought," he said. 

"We went ahead early on but they [Tottenham] worked so hard. We dominated, played it out from the back and we gave a good performance.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We had chances to increase our advantage in the second half although they scored two goals and, thankfully, we made it 4-2. We had enough chances to not suffer as much as we did but that's what it's like in the Champions League."

Barcelona now turn their attentions back to La Liga and a trip to Alaves on Saturday.

