Ivan Rakitic: Messi Should've Won FIFA 'Best' Ahead of Croatia Teammate Modric

Ivan Rakitic choses his club teammate over his countryman.

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitić believes his international teammate Luka Modrić should not have been given FIFA 'The Best' award ahead of Lionel Messi, despite the Croatian's outstanding season for club and country.

Real Madrid's Modrić joined Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on the three-man shortlist for the award last month, while Messi finished in fifth place during voting, behind even Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé.

Although Rakitić, who reached the World Cup final alongside Modrić, was pleased to see his international teammate get some well-deserved recognition at the awards ceremony, the 30-year-old is of no doubt who the best player on the planet actually is.

"Sometimes there are circumstances like Luka Modrić doing an outstanding season and maybe people want to change a bit," Rakitić said after Barcelona's triumph against Tottenham on Wednesday, as quoted by Goal.

"But, with all respect, Luka and the others know there is a player who is different to the others, and that is Leo Messi."

Messi was the star of the show as Barcelona stunned audiences across the world during their emphatic 4-2 win over Tottenham. The Argentina international scored twice, hit the post twice, and even provided two key passes which set up the Blaugrana's other goals.

His performance at Wembley Stadium didn't just bring praise from Rakitić. Fellow Barça star Jordi Alba also spoke about Messi after the match, claiming that the whole awards ceremony was "a big lie" for picking Real Madrid's Modrić ahead of Barcelona's captain.

"For me, The Best is a big lie. Modrić is a great player, just one of the best but Messi is on an entirely different level, he just is," Alba said, quoted by Marca.

"He proved he is the world’s greatest. When he runs we can only do the same. He’s the best and he makes us better."

Messi's performance against Tottenham in the Champions League earned plaudits from across the world of football. Although the Argentine has been putting in performances on par with Wednesday's for a generation, the 31-year-old appeared to reach completely new levels of stardom in London.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)