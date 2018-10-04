Jamie Carragher Hails the Liverpool Player That Has Impressed Him the Most This Season

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hailed Virgil van Dijk as the player who has impressed him the most this season from the Reds. 

The 40-year-old told Sky Sports that the Dutch international has completely revolutionised Jurgen Klopp's back four, and has made such an impact that he has changed the way the opposition view Liverpool. 

When asked who has blown him away the most this season from the Reds, Carragher immediately said: "Virgil van Dijk. 

"I think Liverpool look really solid, and they have since he came in. Opposition teams now look at Liverpool and they don’t see that weakness defensively they’ve seen before in Klopp’s team."

Van Dijk arrived at Anfield from Southampton in January for a record £75m fee, making him the most expensive defender in football history. 

Many baulked at the cost of the transfer, but there is no denying that the former Celtic star has completely transformed the Liverpool backline. 

The 27-year-old has emerged as arguably the Merseyside club's key player in just under a year of being at Anfield, showing enough leadership to have earned him the armband occasionally. 

His impact and assured style has even allowed youngster Joe Gomez to flourish alongside him, turning a player who used to be known as a fringe player at full-back into a commanding centre half. 

van Dijk has even been calling the shots of late, appearing to take a dig at two of Liverpool's most accomplished players - Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah

After the pair expressed frustration at being subbed against Chelsea, van Dijk said they should get used to it, or 'they better leave'. 

Carragher certainly knows what he's talking about having been imperious at the back for the Reds for almost two decades. 

So, when he chooses to single out van Dijk as his best player, amongst the likes of Alisson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, it speaks volumes. 

