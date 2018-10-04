John Terry Gets His First Taste of Management in Chelsea Under-19's Classy UEFA Youth League Display

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Chelsea legend John Terry has taken his first steps in management after helping coach Chelsea Under-19's to a emphatic win over Molde in the UEFA Youth League. 

As reported by the Mirror, the 37-year-old is focusing on a career in management rather than continuing his playing career having left Aston Villa in the summer. 

Potential moves to Sporting CP and Spartak Moscow were reportedly extremely close in the summer, although Terry declined at the last minute. 

Currently, the former Blues captain is assisting Chelsea Under-23 coach Joe Edwards as the pair help out the Under-19 side. 

In his first game as part of the coaching staff, Terry oversaw a thumping 10-1 against Molde in the UEFA Youth League. 

It is the team's largest margin of victory in Europe and one that equals the record 10-1 scoreline set by Real Madrid over APOEL last year. 

It is understood that Terry is working with the youth side on a non-contract basis as he looks to keep his options open. 

Following Steve Bruce's recent dismissal at Aston Villa, there is an oppurtunity to become manager at Villa Park, although it is believed Terry will not replace Bruce due to the pair's good relationship. 

Terry gave a team talk to the Under-19 side during their rout of Molde as they set up in a 3-5-2 formation. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Billy Gimour and Daishawn Redan both hit hat-tricks for the Blues, as Charlie Brown bagged a double. A goal from George McEachran and an own goal from Thor Olav Moe rounded off the scoring. 

Terry has previously made no secret of his intention to manage Chelsea in the past, and with his playing days coming to a close, his managerial career looks to be in it's infancy.  

