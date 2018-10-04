Jose Mourinho 'Facing the Sack' if Man Utd Lose to Newcastle This Weekend

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Jose Mourinho could be sacked by Manchester United as early as next week should he fall to defeat yet again when Newcastle visit Old Trafford on Saturday. 

The Sun reports that the Portuguese boss is on borrowed time with the Red Devils. 

Mourinho is showing no signs of leading his side out of their dismal form, with the goalless draw against Valencia as dull a game as fans have gotten used to this season. 

The 20-time Premier League champions sit embarrassingly in 10th place, already nine points behind table-topping Manchester City. 

Mourinho appears to have lost the dressing room. The ongoing feud with Paul Pogba is causing disruption at Old Trafford, with several other senior players losing patience with the boss. 

Recently, even club captain Antonio Valencia has liked an Instagram post calling for Mourinho to be sacked. 

Additionally, the 55-year-old's public humiliation of Phil Jones and Eric Bailly, as well as his dropping of marquee signing Alexis Sanchez, seems to have turned a bad run of form into a toxic, untenable atmosphere around the club. 

It is believed that a lack of alternatives is the only factor keeping the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager in a job at the moment. 

The Mirror also reports that United chiefs are seriously unhappy with Mourinho for turning what is unquestionably a bad run of form into a full blown crisis. 

They feel that the negative mood around the club is of the Portuguese boss' own making, with his constant criticism of the players being hugely detrimental to morale. 

It is believed that some United players even think that Mourinho is actively trying to get the sack with his comments, when the reality is that only seven Premier League games have been played whilst the club also has four points in the Champions League. 

However, ESPN claim that the Glazer family, who own the club, are fully behind Mourinho, believing that he can restore calm back at Old Trafford and turn their season around. 

United are winless in four games, including defeats to Derby and West Ham. 

