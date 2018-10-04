Jose Mourinho Will Carry On at Manchester United Despite Feeling Lack of Support

Jose Mourinho will not resign from his post at Manchester United despite feeling a lack of support from within the club.

United failed to relieve the pressure on their under-fire manager this week as they could only draw 0-0 against Valencia in the Champions League, extending their winless run to four matches.

José Mourinho still has the support of Ed Woodward at Manchester United. Key figures at the club are unconvinced of Zinedine Zidane’s suitability for the role. Mauricio Pochettino would be the number one managerial target if Mourinho departs. (Source: Independent) pic.twitter.com/F8p4Xj1U5W — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 4, 2018

It is also the first time in Mourinho's managerial career that he has gone four consecutive home matches without a victory, but despite this poor run of form there is no suggestion that United are set to sack him.

Mourinho has a notoriously difficult relationship with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, but the Times claims that Woodward expressed his support for Mourinho in a conference call with investors last week.

Mourinho feels underwhelmed by other departments of the club, and staff members have noted that he looks tired, but those closest to Mourinho say that he is determined to soldier on.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mourinho is still under contract at Old Trafford until 2020, so he would stand to receive a sizeable severance package if United do decide to show him the door.

Of most concern to senior figures at United is Mourinho's deteriorating relationship with his players, particularly Paul Pogba, who was stripped of captaincy duties last week and claimed that he had been banned from talking to the media after the draw against Valencia.

There have also been reports that Mourinho has lost patience with Alexis Sanchez and is preparing to sell the Chilean in January following a run of poor performances.