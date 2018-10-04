Joshua Kimmich Calls for End to Mistakes Following Amid Bayern Munich's Slump in Form

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Joshua Kimmich has conceded that things need to change for Bayern Munich, after the Bundesliga champions were held to a 1-1 Champions League draw at home to Ajax on Tuesday evening.

The result, which saw Bayern surrender a 1-0 lead, was the third consecutive match that Bayern have failed to win. 

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Full back Kimmich confessed that immediate improvements are required to arrest the club's slump.

Speaking after the Ajax game and as quoted by Goal, he said: "Things have to change now, we have to do better to dominate our opponents and not be allowed to throw in such mistakes, again and again."


Despite Bayern Munich's early-season struggles, which includes a 2-0 defeat to Hertha BSC, the 23-year-old Germany defender insists that the effort and commitment of the team are not the issue. 

He said: "I do not want to deny the will, it's not about commitment and fitness, it's just that we have too many mistakes in our game."

As it stands, the Niko Kovac's side sit in second place in both the Bundesliga and their Champions League group. 

They next face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday October 6, before travelling to AEK Athens on October 23 for their next Champions League encounter.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)