Joshua Kimmich Calls for End to Mistakes Following Amid Bayern Munich's Slump in Form

Joshua Kimmich has conceded that things need to change for Bayern Munich, after the Bundesliga champions were held to a 1-1 Champions League draw at home to Ajax on Tuesday evening.

The result, which saw Bayern surrender a 1-0 lead, was the third consecutive match that Bayern have failed to win.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Full back Kimmich confessed that immediate improvements are required to arrest the club's slump.

Speaking after the Ajax game and as quoted by Goal, he said: "Things have to change now, we have to do better to dominate our opponents and not be allowed to throw in such mistakes, again and again."





Despite Bayern Munich's early-season struggles, which includes a 2-0 defeat to Hertha BSC, the 23-year-old Germany defender insists that the effort and commitment of the team are not the issue.

He said: "I do not want to deny the will, it's not about commitment and fitness, it's just that we have too many mistakes in our game."

As it stands, the Niko Kovac's side sit in second place in both the Bundesliga and their Champions League group.

They next face Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday October 6, before travelling to AEK Athens on October 23 for their next Champions League encounter.