Juventus Post Message to Social Media in Support of Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Worrying Legal Issues

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Serie A side Juventus have publicly backed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo amid his current legal matters.

The Portuguese forward, who only moved to Juve this summer in a blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid, has been accused of sexual abuse by an American woman named Kathryn Mayorga, who claims the player sexually assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Pier Marco Tacca/GettyImages

Per Die Spiegel, police in Las Vegas recently reopened the case, claiming that the alleged victim did not provide detectives with the location or description of the suspect back then. 

And there are further claims of Ronaldo paying the woman to keep quiet.

Juventus have gone public with their support for the former Madrid star, who has reportedly been summoned by his accuser's attorneys.


The player had previously preached his innocence via Twitter as well, insisting that his clear conscience will allow him to wait the investigations out.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he wrote. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)