Juventus Post Message to Social Media in Support of Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Worrying Legal Issues

Serie A side Juventus have publicly backed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo amid his current legal matters.

The Portuguese forward, who only moved to Juve this summer in a blockbuster transfer from Real Madrid, has been accused of sexual abuse by an American woman named Kathryn Mayorga, who claims the player sexually assaulted her at a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Per Die Spiegel, police in Las Vegas recently reopened the case, claiming that the alleged victim did not provide detectives with the location or description of the suspect back then.

And there are further claims of Ronaldo paying the woman to keep quiet.

Juventus have gone public with their support for the former Madrid star, who has reportedly been summoned by his accuser's attorneys.

The player had previously preached his innocence via Twitter as well, insisting that his clear conscience will allow him to wait the investigations out.

“I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he wrote. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.

“My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.”