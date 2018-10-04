Liverpool Fans Upset Over Roma's Chant During Champions Leauge Tie vs Plzen

As Liverpool struggled in the Champions League against Napoli coming out on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline, Reds fans were already irked by a chant the previous night by Roma fans claiming to 'hate' the Anfield club.

Having dramatically won their opening Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, the pressure was all on Napoli. However, after PSG thrashed Red Star Belgrade and Liverpool lost in the last-minute at the Stadio San Paolo, Group C was blown wide open.

Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a poor performance in Italy, even failing to get a single shot on target, but it is Roma fans who have angered the Kop faithful.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Liverpool have developed a bittersweet relationship with Roma over recent seasons which has seen the two clubs not just engaged in battle on the pitch, but off it with the transfers of goalkeeper Alisson and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah in particular has produced the form of his life for Liverpool - predominately last season - and has looked ten times the player he ever was for Roma.

The chant appeared to surface from nothing, as the club will thrashing Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at home with Edin Dzeko scoring a hat-trick and Justin Kluivert becoming Roma's youngest Champions League goalscorer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Roma now find themselves in an identical situation to Liverpool in their Champions League group having won one and lost one in their opening two matches.