Liverpool Linked With FC Porto Left Back Alex Telles to Provide Competition for Andy Robertson

Liverpool are reported to be one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in FC Porto left back Alex Telles, despite choosing not to activate his €40m release clause earlier in the year.

The FC Porto left back, who has yet to make an international appearance, came to the attention of clubs with his performances for the Dragons as they won the league title last season.

In June this year, it was reported in Portugal that Liverpool were 'very interested' in the defender and were even tempted to lure him to Anfield and pay the release fee stated in his contract.

Porto have already seen the likes of Ricardo Pereira move to Leicester City and youngster Diogo Dalot sign for Manchester United so were keen to keep hold of Telles, who holds a dual passport for both Brazil and Italy.

Porto will be keen to hold on to the 25-year-old full back due to his consistent form this season. With one goal and two assists to his name already, he is regarded as one of Porto's best players - hence Liverpool's interest in him, according to Sport Witness.

Should Liverpool rekindle their interest in the defender, then Andrew Robertson, who has been excellent so far this season, will be looking over his shoulder at the prospect of the highly rated Telles taking his well earned first team place.

An official from the Anfield club was spotted on Wednesday night at Porto’s stadium as they beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the Champions League.

Whilst Telles may be one player of interest, Hector Herrera, available on a free in the summer unless he renews his current deal, and Danilo also did a good job in the centre of the park for Porto in front of the Liverpool scout.