Liverpool Linked With FC Porto Left Back Alex Telles to Provide Competition for Andy Robertson

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool are reported to be one of a host of Premier League clubs interested in FC Porto left back Alex Telles, despite choosing not to activate his €40m release clause earlier in the year.

The FC Porto left back, who has yet to make an international appearance, came to the attention of clubs with his performances for the Dragons as they won the league title last season.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

In June this year, it was reported in Portugal that Liverpool were 'very interested' in the defender and were even tempted to lure him to Anfield and pay the release fee stated in his contract. 

Porto have already seen the likes of Ricardo Pereira move to Leicester City and youngster Diogo Dalot sign for Manchester United so were keen to keep hold of Telles, who holds a dual passport for both Brazil and Italy. 

Porto will be keen to hold on to the 25-year-old full back due to his consistent form this season. With one goal and two assists to his name already, he is regarded as one of Porto's best players - hence Liverpool's interest in him, according to Sport Witness.

Should Liverpool rekindle their interest in the defender, then Andrew Robertson, who has been excellent so far this season, will be looking over his shoulder at the prospect of the highly rated Telles taking his well earned first team place. 

An official from the Anfield club was spotted on Wednesday night at Porto’s stadium as they beat Galatasaray 1-0 in the Champions League.

Whilst Telles may be one player of interest, Hector Herrera, available on a free in the summer unless he renews his current deal, and Danilo also did a good job in the centre of the park for Porto in front of the Liverpool scout.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)