Lucien Favre Praises Dortmund's Patience Following Difficult First Half in Win Over Monaco

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre praised his side's patience after their second half display saw them run out 3-0 winers over Monaco at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday night. 

The win has taken Dortmund top of Champions League Group A, and continues their fantastic start to the season, which also sees them top the Bundesliga.


However, despite the scoreline, Monaco proved tricky opponents for the German side, who they were on the back foot for much of the first half. Something Favre was quick to address in his post-match interview.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the official Borussia Dortmund twitter:"In the first half it was very difficult to find any gaps against the 3-5-2 or 5-3-2 of Monaco. We had to stay patient!" 


In the second half, Dortmund burst out of the blocks thanks to a goal from substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen. Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus added two more, which sealed the win for the hosts.


Favre said: ''In the second half it was much better! We had a lot of ball conquests and played well Forward. But we must not forget that Monaco also had opportunities.


"We've put a good start in that Champions League: six points and four to zero goals. That's also important! But we have to think of game to game." 

Table-toppers Dortmund's next take on Augsburg in the Bundesliga on October 6, while their next match in the Champions League is at home to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on October 24.

