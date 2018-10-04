Mamadou Sakho and Kurt Zouma Make Shock Return to France Squad for Clashes With Iceland and Germany

October 04, 2018

Crystal Palace's Mamadou Sakho and Everton's Kurt Zouma were the shock inclusions as France announced their 23-man squad for their upcoming clashes with Iceland and Germany.

The World Cup winners are playing the Icelanders at the Stade de Roudourou in Guingamp on the 11th October in a friendly, before their UEFA Nations League game with Die Mannschaft at the Stade de France on the 16th.

Les Bleus are currently top of their Nations League group, having accrued four points from their two games thus far, though their fellow Group 1 rivals Germany and the Netherlands have a game in hand.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The squad retains many of the big names from their trophy-winning campaign of the summer, but six changes have been enforced upon Didier Deschamps and his staff.

Most of these absentees occur in the rearguard. Centre backs Samuel Umtiti and Adil Rami are both unavailable, with Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy also struggling with injury. In their place, Everton duo Lucas Digne and Kurt Zouma return to the squad, with Palace's Mamadou Sakho also brought in as cover. 

The latter has not featured for the national team since March 2016, and is fresh from his gaffe during Monday night's loss to Bournemouth, while the Chelsea loanee is making his first appearance since a World Cup qualifier in August 2017. 

Elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot still on the naughty step, Lyon's 21-year-old midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been charged with replacing Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso, who is sidelined with a knee issue.

