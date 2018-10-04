Manchester City have fought off competition from Chelsea and Tottenham to sign 16-year-old Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock confirmed in a club statement that the transfer has been agreed and Bazunu will officially complete his move to the Etihad Stadium in January 2019.

"Shamrock Rovers F.C. can today confirm that the club has reached a pre-contract agreement with Manchester City F.C. for the transfer of goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu," reads the statement.

"Gavin will remain with the first team squad at Shamrock Rovers and move to Manchester in 2019.

"The club has spent some time working with the player, Manchester City and Ashfield College to put in place the arrangements to allow Gavin to complete his Leaving Certificate next year."

Shamrock Rovers confirm transfer of Gavin Bazunu to Manchester City. https://t.co/5Uvk2Ijqud pic.twitter.com/aHWeO2JVIq — Shamrock Rovers F.C. 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) October 3, 2018

Although Shamrock would not divulge specific details of the transfer, they did confirm that this was "the biggest transfer by an Irish club in the professional era" and it is believed to be in the region of £400,000.

Bazunu made his debut for Shamrock in June and kept clean sheets in all of his first four league matches for the Dublin side. He also made two appearances in the Europa League against AIK of Sweden as Shamrock were narrowly beaten in the first qualifying round.

It is unclear if Bazunu will stay at Manchester City and be integrated into the youth team, or be loaned out as Australian teenager Daniel Arzani was on his arrival from Melbourne City in the summer.

This is the first major sale of a player who has been developed in the Shamrock Rovers Academy since its inception in 2016.