Manchester City Plan Secret Route to Anfield to Avoid Repeat of Last Year's Ambush

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Manchester City have held talks with Merseyside Police, including devising a secret route to Anfield, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last season's bus ambush prior to April's Champions League clash. 

Liverpool were fined £17,600 by UEFA for April's events, but Manchester City were disgruntled at the lack of legal action taken against the individuals that were involved, despite the extensive video footage of the chaos. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It is believed that  Manchester City have been in regular contact with Merseyside Police ahead of Sunday's Premier League tie, which in addition to not disclosing the route that they will take to the ground, has prompted them to explain the extra precautions that will be taken to avoid any further unsavoury scenes

In a statement quoted by The Sun, Superintendent Dave Charnock of Merseyside Police said: “Everyone involved is working hard to ensure there is no repeat of the events that occurred outside Anfield before the Champions League fixture in April."

Of the measures that will be taken to maintain the safety of players and supporters alike, he added: “There will be additional officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain-clothed and we will have a city centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This will ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all, as well as minimising any disruption to local residents.”

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Manchester City have failed to win at Anfield against Liverpool for 15 years, and captain Vincent Kompany is aware that Sunday's match could be an important one between the two sides that are currently level at the top of the Premier League. He said: "It’s too early in the season for it to be a defining game but it feels a lot more than just three points at stake."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)