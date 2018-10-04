Manchester City Plan Secret Route to Anfield to Avoid Repeat of Last Year's Ambush

Manchester City have held talks with Merseyside Police, including devising a secret route to Anfield, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of last season's bus ambush prior to April's Champions League clash.

Liverpool were fined £17,600 by UEFA for April's events, but Manchester City were disgruntled at the lack of legal action taken against the individuals that were involved, despite the extensive video footage of the chaos.

It is believed that Manchester City have been in regular contact with Merseyside Police ahead of Sunday's Premier League tie, which in addition to not disclosing the route that they will take to the ground, has prompted them to explain the extra precautions that will be taken to avoid any further unsavoury scenes

In a statement quoted by The Sun, Superintendent Dave Charnock of Merseyside Police said: “Everyone involved is working hard to ensure there is no repeat of the events that occurred outside Anfield before the Champions League fixture in April."

Of the measures that will be taken to maintain the safety of players and supporters alike, he added: “There will be additional officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain-clothed and we will have a city centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This will ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all, as well as minimising any disruption to local residents.”

Manchester City have failed to win at Anfield against Liverpool for 15 years, and captain Vincent Kompany is aware that Sunday's match could be an important one between the two sides that are currently level at the top of the Premier League. He said: "It’s too early in the season for it to be a defining game but it feels a lot more than just three points at stake."