Manchester United Considering the Introduction of Gender-Neutral Toilets at Old Trafford

Manchester United are considering the introduction of gender-neutral toilets at Old Trafford, reportedly in an attempt to make the fans' experience more 'welcoming and inclusive'.

As reported by Sky Sports, should the 20-time Premier League champions go ahead with the decision, they will become the first top-flight side to have implemented the facilities.

The Red Devils head of security, Jim Liggett, said: "It's something we are looking at as we are keen to ensure that Old Trafford continues to be welcoming and inclusive to all supporters.

"Our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion is important in everything that we do and we're constantly working with key stakeholders, including Stonewall, on such topics."

The English giants, who are currently struggling significantly under Jose Mourinho, has also announced plans for a 'high-security hostile vehicle mitigation bollards' to further improve security measures and prevent potential attacks by vehicles.

Liggett added: "There is a programme to install high-security hostile vehicle mitigation bollards at a number of points around the perimeter of the stadium; these works are scheduled for completion ahead of the New Year. (However, the work activity will be phased to minimise the impact on match days)."





United welcome 18th placed Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday, where anything other than a win will significantly enhance the pressure on Mourinho and place his job into serious jeopardy.

The Red Devils sit in 10th place having won just three of their opening seven games, behind Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester and Wolves.





Rafa Benitez's men are yet to win a game this season, losing five and drawing two of their seven games. If they get anything from Saturday's game, reports indicate it could be the end for Mourinho.