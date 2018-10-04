Misfiring Liverpool Set Unwanted Champions League Record in Dour Defeat to Napoli

Liverpool were one of Europe's most prodigious attacking forces on their run to the Champions League final last season, but you wouldn't have known it by the way they played against Napoli on Wednesday.

The Reds produced one of their worst European performances of Jurgen Klopp's regime but looked set to escape with a point as Dries Mertens hit the crossbar and Alisson made a couple of important saves.

0 - Liverpool failed to muster a single shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since February 2006 (0-1 vs Benfica). Wayward. pic.twitter.com/bjYUuzDkz5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 3, 2018

However, Lorenzo Insigne's 90th minute goal gave Napoli the win they deserved and left Group C hanging in the balance, with these two teams locked on three points with Paris Saint-Germain.

And an alarming statistic from Opta revealed just how bad of a night this was for Liverpool, as they failed to muster a single shot on goal in a Champions League match for the first time since February 2006.

On that occasion, Liverpool also lost to a late goal as Benfica beat them 1-0 in the first leg of a last 16 tie in Portugal.

This comes as a surprise from a Liverpool team which only failed to score in one of their 15 Champions League matches last season. That came against Porto in the last 16, when they were already 5-0 up from the first leg anyway.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored 32 Champions League goals between them last season but the same trio could find no way through on Wednesday.

Liverpool cannot afford such profligacy when they host Manchester City on Sunday in a match to decide who will be top of the Premier League going into the international break.