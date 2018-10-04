Misfiring Liverpool Set Unwanted Champions League Record in Dour Defeat to Napoli

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool were one of Europe's most prodigious attacking forces on their run to the Champions League final last season, but you wouldn't have known it by the way they played against Napoli on Wednesday.

The Reds produced one of their worst European performances of Jurgen Klopp's regime but looked set to escape with a point as Dries Mertens hit the crossbar and Alisson made a couple of important saves.

However, Lorenzo Insigne's 90th minute goal gave Napoli the win they deserved and left Group C hanging in the balance, with these two teams locked on three points with Paris Saint-Germain.

And an alarming statistic from Opta revealed just how bad of a night this was for Liverpool, as they failed to muster a single shot on goal in a Champions League match for the first time since February 2006.

On that occasion, Liverpool also lost to a late goal as Benfica beat them 1-0 in the first leg of a last 16 tie in Portugal.

This comes as a surprise from a Liverpool team which only failed to score in one of their 15 Champions League matches last season. That came against Porto in the last 16, when they were already 5-0 up from the first leg anyway.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored 32 Champions League goals between them last season but the same trio could find no way through on Wednesday.

Liverpool cannot afford such profligacy when they host Manchester City on Sunday in a match to decide who will be top of the Premier League going into the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)