Napoli Charged By UEFA for Unruly Fan Conduct Following 1-0 Win Over Liverpool in Champions League

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Napoli have been charged by UEFA as a result of their fans setting off fireworks and blocking stairways during their 1-0 home win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Lorenzo Insigne's late winner sent the Naples side to the top of Group C, with the Reds now tied on three points with Paris Saint-Germain but holding onto the second spot following their victory over the French champions.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

I Partenopei have been hit with two charges in the wake of their victory, announced by UEFA on their official website.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Champions League group stage match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC (1-0), played on 3 October in Italy," the statement on UEFA's website reads.

"Charges against SSC Napoli - Setting off of fireworks - Art. 16 (2) ) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations- Stairways blocked - Art. 38 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations.

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 18 October."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti's men will face PSG in their next Champions League fixture on October 24, with Liverpool to face Red Star Belgrade on the same date.

