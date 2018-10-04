Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Hints at January Moves for Midfield & Defensive Reinforcements

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has said that the club might not look to pursue attackers in January as they already have good numbers in that department. But he has hinted that the Magpies could look at players for other positions.

Newcastle are in the relegation zone at the moment, with zero wins and two points to their name after playing seven games this season. However, the Spaniard is hopeful things can change as he claims he is seeing improvement from his squad.

Asked if the January transfer window could go some way into defining the club's season, Benitez disagreed, pointing out that there are enough attackers in his squad but also that they have been unfortunate with injuries and haven't been helped by new players taking time to adapt to the Premier League.

Summer loan acquisition Salomon Rondon is currently out with a thigh injury and won't be ready to play until later this month, while Yoshinori Muto - another summer signing - hasn't quite yet adapted to playing in the English top flight.

“[We are] not really [light on attacking numbers], it is injuries and the fact [Yoshinori] Muto is still trying to adapt to the Premier League, it’s not numbers," the Newcastle boss said, via the Chronicle.

“It’s more that we are looking at other positions, and we are looking for something different. We don’t have this and we don’t have this, but, if the team can compete, we can get results."

Benitez reckons his team are getting close to where they want to be, despite failing to win a single game this season, and also praised the effort he has seen from them so far.

“For me, it’s not fair now because the team is not winning, but they are working so hard and they are so close," he noted.

“We cannot analyse everything now about January because the team is doing a great effort.”