Newcastle Buoyed By Return of Two Key First Team Players to Training Ahead of Visit to Old Trafford

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Newcastle United have received a boost ahead of their trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United after Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez returned to training. 

Fernandez, who joined the club for £6m in the summer from Swansea, has been one of the Magpies' better players this season. Rafael Benitez has been playing Ciaran Clark alongside Jamaal Lascelles in his absence, but the Argentine is set to come straight back in should he be of sufficient fitness.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst Dummett was out injured, the versatile Kenedy, on loan from Chelsea, deputised at left-back and held his own in a position he hasn't played in much.

There were calls for the Brazilian, who has played left wing for most of this season, to start in a more central attacking role due to his indifferent form on the left. 

The Chronicle report that the pair, who missed the game against Leicester through injury, will be available for selection once again for the game against Jose Mourinho's misfiring United.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, having said that, Benitez has opted to play three centre backs when facing a top team so far this season, so it remains to be seen whether he deploys all three of Lascelles, Clark and Fernandez against the Red Devils

Salomon Rondon and Florian Lejeune are still out injured with thigh and knee injuries respectively, with the latter expected to be out until the new year. 

DeAndre Yedlin is also a slight doubt with an ankle injury, although he has a good chance of being available for Saturday's match. 

The Magpies are winless this season, having drawn two and lost five of their seven games. However, with United yet to win at home this season, Benitez's men should fancy their chances of nicking a result. 

Should they manage to do so, it could also spell the end of Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford. 

