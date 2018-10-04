'Not Good Enough': Jurgen Klopp Takes the Blame for Lacklustre Liverpool Defeat Against Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has conceded his side were not good enough against Napoli on Wednesday night, owning a large portion of the blame for his side's poor performance.

A lacklustre Liverpool performance ended with Lorenzo Insigne scoring an 89th minute winner for Napoli to consign the Reds to their first Champions League loss of the campaign. Although the defeat was disappointing, it was the manner in which Liverpool were bested that will worry most fans.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The Reds registered zero shots on target in the game and failed to carve any openings against a well drilled Napoli side. Speaking at his post match press conference as quoted by LiverpoolFC.com, Klopp analysed the holes in Liverpool's performance in Italy.

He said: "The timing for our defensive movements were not good enough, we did not close the spaces in the right moment. We didn’t react in the right situation so they could play through our formation.

"Things like this happen in a game very often but not as often as it happened tonight, and that costs energy because we closed these gaps too late.

The German also took part of the blame for the loss, but claimed he would need to watch the match over again to better analyse what had gone wrong.

"I have a big part of that performance, it was my fault for sure, but I need at least one night to watch the game again to know exactly what was the fault. Klopp added.

With a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City looming over the Reds, Klopp reassured fans that his side would be ready for the match - and that they would have a part to play.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We have three days to recover and then we will face Man City. It would have been difficult at any time in the season, it is never easy against them.





"Then we have our crowd in the back. You could see tonight, Napoli used the atmosphere and we couldn’t calm it down with our performance. But on Sunday that – at least - will be 100 per cent different."