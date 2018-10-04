PHOTO: Salah Surprises Liverpool Fans With Unusual Gesture to Ancelotti During Napoli Defeat

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah made the surprise move of handing his jersey over to Carlo Ancelotti upon his substitution on Wednesday night, as the Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italian giants Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

The Egyptian forward's performance was once again well below the standard which he himself set last year at the Stadio San Paolo. 

While speculation continues over the cause of Salah's form, the former Chelsea winger's attitude is something which has rightly never come under any intense scrutiny.

Salah is held in high regard as one of European football's nice guys and he showcased exactly why in Naples by making a rare gesture to the opposition's head coach Ancelotti.

Players will often swap shirts after a match, but rather than handing his coveted jersey over to any number of Napoli's best performers, the Egyptian actually handed it over to former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti.

The two could be seen exchanging words after the final whistle, where a late Lorenzo Insigne goal settled the match, and Ancelotti ended up walking away from the stadium with a memento which most people can only dream of getting their hands on.

The pleasantly surprising post-match incident had some fans scratching their heads as to why Ancelotti would ask for Salah's shirt after the match, but the easy explanation would be that the Italian simply asked the Liverpool star for his jersey to give to his grandchildren.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)