PHOTO: Salah Surprises Liverpool Fans With Unusual Gesture to Ancelotti During Napoli Defeat

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah made the surprise move of handing his jersey over to Carlo Ancelotti upon his substitution on Wednesday night, as the Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italian giants Napoli in the Champions League group stages.

The Egyptian forward's performance was once again well below the standard which he himself set last year at the Stadio San Paolo.

Mo Salah gave Ancelotti his shirt after the game - never seen a player give a top to a coach before! Can tell the Egyptian is trying really hard - he just needs a break at the moment 🌟 pic.twitter.com/BbTekIHaqY — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 4, 2018

While speculation continues over the cause of Salah's form, the former Chelsea winger's attitude is something which has rightly never come under any intense scrutiny.

Salah is held in high regard as one of European football's nice guys and he showcased exactly why in Naples by making a rare gesture to the opposition's head coach Ancelotti.

Players will often swap shirts after a match, but rather than handing his coveted jersey over to any number of Napoli's best performers, the Egyptian actually handed it over to former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti.

The two could be seen exchanging words after the final whistle, where a late Lorenzo Insigne goal settled the match, and Ancelotti ended up walking away from the stadium with a memento which most people can only dream of getting their hands on.

Just shows how Ancelotti rates him. A great great manager knows what Salah is truly worth — Aman Parekh (@amanparekh17) October 4, 2018

First time I seen a manager ask for a players top🤔 Carlo ancelotti taking mo salah’s! #NAPvLIV — Hassan_Murad (@HassanMurad786) October 3, 2018

The pleasantly surprising post-match incident had some fans scratching their heads as to why Ancelotti would ask for Salah's shirt after the match, but the easy explanation would be that the Italian simply asked the Liverpool star for his jersey to give to his grandchildren.