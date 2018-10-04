Positive Fitness Update on Naby Keita After Reports of Cardiology Scare Following Napoli Defeat

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will return to Melwood with the rest of the squad on Thursday, despite making a visit to hospital straight after his substitution in the Reds' narrow 1-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

The Guinea international had to be replaced after just 19 minutes at the Stadio San Paolo, when he went down holding his back.

Naby Keita given the all clear and is set to travel back with the squad today #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) October 4, 2018

Liverpool confirmed in a statement after the match that the midfielder had travelled to a local hospital with the club doctor after complaining of back pain.

Fortunately, Keita appears to be out of the woods with his initial injury concerns as journalist James Pearce confirmed that the former RB Leipzig star would travel back with the rest of the squad after being given the all clear.

Keita's most recent fitness update will be music to the ears Liverpool fans following concerning rumours which were coming out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Italian reports including CalcioNapoli24 claimed that they had received information which said Keita had spent the night in Cardarelli hospital's cardiology unit - the branch which deals with heart problems.

Their report continues by saying that the midfielder was set to undergo further tests this morning but it adds that he was expected to be discharged in time to travel back to Liverpool with the rest of the squad.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Although the 23-year-old is yet to find his shooting boots on Merseyside since moving from RB Leipzig, fans will be grateful that Keita's well-publicised record of ill-discipline hasn't followed him from Saxony so far in his maiden season for the club.