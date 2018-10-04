How to Watch Qarabag vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Qarabag vs. Arsenal in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, Oct. 4.

By Avi Creditor
October 04, 2018

Arsenal has found its form under first-year manager Unai Emery, and it will look to continue its winning ways in the Europa League when it travels to face Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the group stage on Thursday.

Arsenal has won seven in a row in all competitions, including a group-opening win at home over Vorskla a couple of weeks ago. 

Qarabag, meanwhile, dropped its group opener to Portugal's Sporting CP and will be desperate for points to avoid falling behind so early in the competition.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch by subscribing to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

