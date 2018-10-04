Real Madrid Star Isco Edges Closer to Return & 'Can't Wait' for Comeback After Surgery

October 04, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has taken another step closer to returning to the club's first team following a spell on the sidelines, saying that he can't wait to get back onto the pitch for Los Blancos.

The 26-year-old has so far been forced to miss three games across all competitions this season after undergoing surgery on his appendix. Real Madrid have picked up just one point in both the Champions League and La Liga since Isco's diagnosis.

The Spain international announced via social media that he was now edging closer to returning to the first team. 

Following the successful treatment for his acute appendicitis at Madrid's Sanitas-La Moraleja clinic, Isco wrote (via AS): "They took my stitches out today, can't wait to get back playing!"


Isco was first made to sit out of the club's trip to the infamous Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, in a game where Real Madrid fell to a 3-0 defeat in thanks to first-half strikes from Wissam Ben Yedder and a brace from André Silva.

Julen Lopetegui's side then drew 0-0 in the El Derbi Madrileño against Atlético Madrid, before most recently suffering a shock defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League group stages. 

On-loan Everton forward Nikola Vlašić scored the winning goal for the Russians.


Reports currently suggest that Isco could return to Real Madrid's squad in time for El Clásico later this month, however, fixtures against Deportivo Alavés, Levante and Viktoria Plzeň will come all too soon for the midfielder.

