Report Claims Real Madrid Could Swoop for Harry Kane in January on One Condition

Real Madrid will consider making a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane in January, if Spurs are eliminated from the Champions League before then, according to one report in Spain.

A 4-2 home defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday left Mauricio Pochettino's side without a point from their first two matches in Group B. Barcelona and Inter have both taken the maximum of six points from their opening games.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

On Tuesday evening, reigning European champions Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow. It was the third consecutive match in which Real had failed to score, their worst such run since Fabio Capello was in charge.

They are clearly missing the goals of Cristiano Ronaldo since his summer move to Juventus and it would make sense for them to sign a prolific goalscorer who can replace the Portuguese.

Kane would certainly fit the bill, having scored 135 goals over the last four seasons. He has been linked with Real in the past and if Spurs do fail to reach the last 16, this could be a golden opportunity for Los Blancos to make their move.

That is the theory posited by Mundo Deportivo anyway. Regardless of whether they get out of the group stages or not, Tottenham will fight tooth and nail to keep their star striker and Daniel Levy is a ruthless negotiator.

It is only four months since Kane signed a new six-year contract to the tune of £200,000 so it would take a huge offer to prise him away from Spurs.

Kane said earlier this week that he wants to try and rival the goalscoring records of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Whether he feels Tottenham can match that ambition remains to be seen.