'Ridiculously Good': Liverpool Fans Praise Star Player Despite Defeat to Napoli

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

It was a disappointing night for the Reds in the Champions Leagueas Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli. It was the Merseyside club's second defeat of the season, following their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup last week. The loss sees Liverpool drop to second in their group, one point behind Napoli, and level on points with PSG.

The Reds laboured for the full 90 minutes at the Stadio San Paolo, with their normally explosive attack just not clicking into gear.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, for the majority of the match, Liverpool's defence was as solid as a rock. Opposing fans used to mock Liverpool for their shaky defence, but this all changed following the big money signings of Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson, as well as the emergence of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.


Van Dijk in particular earned considerable praise on twitter from an array of Liverpool fans. Here are the pick of the bunch:


After their outstanding start to the season, Liverpool have slightly fallen back to earth this week. Fans may start to realise that as good as the Reds are (and they are genuine title contenders), nothing is won in August and September and there is still a long way to go if Liverpool are to win the major trophy that their fans so desperately crave.

