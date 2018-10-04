Rio Ferdinand Drools Over Tottenham Star Harry Kane's Stunning Finish Against Barcelona



Ex-England and Manchester United centre back Rio Ferdinand was left drooling over Harry Kane's superb finish in last night's Champions League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona.





Although Lionel Messi stole the show with a fine performance - capped off with two decisive goals - Ferdinand could not help but confess his admiration for Kane's cool finish. Speaking to BT Sport, via thisisfutbol.com, Ferdinand said:

“This is great. You want world-class players on their day to produce the goods and Harry Kane, I love his character,

“2-0 down. Sit down. Bottom corner. There was a similar goal he scored in the Premier League as well. This is just [a great goal].”

‘Harry Kane doesn’t score against the big teams’



Arsenal ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Liverpool ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Chelsea ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Dortmund ⚽️⚽️⚽️

Man United ⚽️⚽️

Man City ⚽️⚽️

Barcelona ⚽️

Juventus ⚽️



25 Goals. — Harry Kane Stats (@HarryKaneStats_) October 4, 2018

You certainly can't disagree with the BT sport pundit. Kane took the ball in his stride and pushed it down the left channel past Barcelona's right back Nélson Semedo. The England captain then dummied a shot with his left foot, sending Semedo sliding to the ground, as he cut back onto his stronger side. Kane then calmly bent the ball around Pique and past Ter Stegen into the bottom right corner of the goal to bring Tottenham back into the game at 2-1.

Although the goal was ultimately futile, Tottenham fans will undeniably be glad to see their main man scoring great goals against Europe's elite.