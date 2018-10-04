Rio Ferdinand Drools Over Tottenham Star Harry Kane's Stunning Finish Against Barcelona

By 90Min
October 04, 2018
Ex-England and Manchester United centre back Rio Ferdinand was left drooling over Harry Kane's superb finish in last night's Champions League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona.

Although Lionel Messi stole the show with a fine performance - capped off with two decisive goals - Ferdinand could not help but confess his admiration for Kane's cool finish.

FBL-EUR-C1-TOTTENHAM-BARCELONA

Speaking to BT Sport, via thisisfutbol.com, Ferdinand said:

 “This is great. You want world-class players on their day to produce the goods and Harry Kane, I love his character,

“2-0 down. Sit down. Bottom corner. There was a similar goal he scored in the Premier League as well. This is just [a great goal].”

You certainly can't disagree with the BT sport pundit. Kane took the ball in his stride and pushed it down the left channel past Barcelona's right back Nélson Semedo. The England captain then dummied a shot with his left foot, sending Semedo sliding to the ground, as he cut back onto his stronger side. Kane then calmly bent the ball around Pique and past Ter Stegen into the bottom right corner of the goal to bring Tottenham back into the game at 2-1.

Although the goal was ultimately futile, Tottenham fans will undeniably be glad to see their main man scoring great goals against Europe's elite. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)