Roberto Firmino Admits He Feared Going Blind & Reveals Pain of Freak Eye Injury Against Tottenham

By 90Min
October 04, 2018

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino admits that he feared going blind in his left eye after suffering a freak injury against Tottenham last month.

Firmino was caught in the eye by Jan Vertonghen's finger in Liverpool's win at Wembley on September 15 and had to be substituted.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Firmino revealed his initial panic when he thought he could have suffered permanent damage to his eyesight.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I was frightened, but the pain gradually passed after the doctor gave me a painkiller and it got better.

"When the incident happened, everything was blurry and I couldn't see out of my left eye. It's much better now. The pain has gone and I can't feel anything anymore. It's still a bit red, but I hope that clears up over time.

"Of course, I've been taking my medication and looking after it. Your eyes are very important as a professional footballer. Thank God everything is OK now."

Despite Firmino's fears of long-term damage, he was able to return as a substitute just three days later, scoring the last-minute winner in Liverpool's Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

View this post on Instagram

👁 #YnWa❤️

A post shared by Bobby Firmino (@roberto_firmino) on

Firmino has started three of Liverpool's four matches since then although he has been unable to add to his goal tally, drawing a blank on Wednesday as the Reds lost 1-0 to Napoli.

This weekend would be an ideal time to get back among the goals as Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield, looking for the win that would put them top of the Premier League going into the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)