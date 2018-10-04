Spalletti Praises 'Animal' Icardi After Skipper Helps Inter Come From Behind Against PSV

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has expressed his delight after the Nerazzurri came from a goal behind to defeat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 away from home on Wednesday night and maintain their perfect start to their UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Italians fell behind through a terrific strike from Pablo Rosario, who found the top-corner from outside the area, but goals from Radja Nainggolan and Mauro Icardi ensured they made it six points from six in the tournament.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Skipper Icardi scored in his second consecutive Champions League match to seal the three points for Inter, and despite insisting that he needs to drop deeper more often, his manager praised his predatory instincts in front of goal.

As quoted by Football Italia, Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia: "Mauro has some precise characteristics. He has no weaknesses in finishing, he’s just perfect. At times, such as in the second half, he needs to focus more on coming back and helping the midfield, the way he did towards the end of the game.

"When he wants to, he knows how to seem taller and stronger than he really is. He needs to do that more often. Plus, of course, he’s an animal in the box."

Spalletti was also pleased with Nainggolan's display. The Belgian sustained a thigh-injury whilst on pre-season duty, which the Italian claims to have halted the midfielder's development since arriving from Roma.

"We did pretty well. We have to compliment Radja Nainggolan, as he looked back to his old levels tonight. He had this injury in pre-season that really slowed his progress."

Inter weren't at their best against their Dutch counterparts and were sloppy in possession throughout the match. Yet, despite lacking the required quality in their passing, Spalletti was more wary of the threat posed by Mexican talent Hirving Lozano on the counter.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“We could’ve played a few balls better rather than keep going backwards. There were moments where we didn’t make the most of the opportunities to push forward.

"Having said that, we tried to keep the game further away from our goal and avoid too many counter-attacks, because Hirving Lozano is excellent at that."